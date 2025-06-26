Ronaldo signs record-breaking £492m Al-Nassr deal with over £500m potential earnings

Cristiano Ronaldo has shattered sporting financial records by signing a staggering new contract extension with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, worth an eye-watering £492 million over two years.

The 40-year-old Portuguese forward will earn a base salary of £178 million per year, approximately £488,000 per day, making it the most lucrative contract ever signed in global sports. The deal ensures his stay at the club until 2027, when he will be 42.

Beyond his basic salary, Ronaldo will receive a £24.5 million signing bonus, which could increase to £38 million if he activates the optional second year of the agreement. Al-Nassr has also offered the football icon a 15% ownership stake in the club, reportedly valued at £33 million.

Performance-based incentives include a £4 million bonus for winning the Saudi Pro League golden boot and an £8 million bonus if Al-Nassr lifts the league title. Combined with commercial incentives and lifestyle perks, Ronaldo’s total earnings could exceed £500 million over the next two years.

Perks include a private jet allowance worth £4 million and a dedicated support team of 16 full-time staff, comprising chefs, drivers, housekeepers, gardeners, and security, costing an additional £1.4 million.

Ronaldo is also expected to rake in up to £60 million through local sponsorship deals, as part of his role as a high-profile ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s global sports project.