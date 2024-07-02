Rooney thrilled with Gyabi's return to Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney couldn't hide his excitement after securing the return of English-Ghanaian midfielder Darko Gyabi.

The club announced the season-long loan deal from Leeds United on Tuesday.

"Darko Gyabi has returned to Argyle. The 20-year-old midfielder has agreed to a season-long loan deal from Leeds United, which will see Darko spending his second stint as a Pilgrim," the club stated.

Rooney praised Gyabi's skillset, highlighting his suitability for the team's style of play.

"I heard really good reports about Darko from his time with Argyle last season and since watching him closely I was really keen to bring him back to the club," Rooney said.

"He fits the profile of midfielder I like to have within the squad, as he is good on the ball, powerful and athletic, and will fit the style of play I am looking to implement."

The England legend expressed his overall enthusiasm, "It is a really exciting time with the squad due back for pre-season this week - I am delighted that Darko will be a part of that."

Gyabi will look to build on his experience while contributing to Plymouth Argyle's success next season.