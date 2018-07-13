Ropapa Mensah nominated for American USL Young Player of the Year Awards

Ropapa Mensah’s impressive performance for Nashville Town has been rewarded with a nomination for the Young Player of the first half of the United Soccer League (USL) Award.

The Ghanaian forward has become a key cog for the Yellow and Whites since joining the American second-tier side in the off season.

The 20-year-old has netted four goals and provided three assists, but his superfluous strike against North Carolina FC grabbed the headlines in America.

Mensah will have to beat off competition from Efrain Alvarez, Augustine Williams, Brian White and JT Marcinchowski of Rne 1868 FC.

The former Inter Allies striker spent last season on loan at USL side Penn FC.