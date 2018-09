Ghanaian striker Ropapa Mensah was on target for Nashville SC in their 2-0 win over Atlantic United in the American United Soccer League.

The former Inter Allies hitman shot Nashville into the lead on the 7th minute before Tucker Hume sealed their win with a goal on the 64th minute.

He played full minutes of action for the Yellow and White lads.

Mensah has scored five goals with four assists in his 25 appearances for Nashville SC.