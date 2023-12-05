Roy Hodgson confirms Jeffrey Schlupp's return for Crystal Palace clash against Bournemouth

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has provided an optimistic update on Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, stating that the midfielder is fit and available for selection in the upcoming match against Bournemouth later this week.

Schlupp had missed the previous game against West Ham due to a personal issue.

Speaking ahead of the game against Bournemouth, Hodgson acknowledged Schlupp's return to the squad and expressed relief at having the versatile player back in contention.

"He is available – it is good news," Hodgson stated. The manager also acknowledged the challenges posed by the absence of key players, mentioning the importance of Ebere Eze and Cheick Doucouré in the same area of the field.

“It is an area where unfortunately we have lost two very good players, two very important players for us," Hodgson explained. "When you lose two players of the importance of Ebere Eze and [Cheick] Doucouré in the same area of the field, it is going to stretch your squad.”

The return of Jeffrey Schlupp provides a welcomed boost to Crystal Palace as they prepare to face Bournemouth. Hodgson, known for his experience and strategic approach, will be looking to leverage Schlupp's versatility and contribution to bolster the squad in the absence of other key players.