Roy Hodgson hails Jordan Ayew's contract extension and improved performance

Crystal Palace's manager, Roy Hodgson, has expressed his delight over Jordan Ayew's contract extension with the club, praising the forward and noting his consistent improvement.

Ayew recently signed a contract extension with the Premier League club, securing his future at Crystal Palace until 2025, much to the joy of fans and manager Hodgson.

Speaking about the Ghana international ahead of Crystal Palace's upcoming match against Burnley, Hodgson emphasised how Ayew has continually enhanced his performance during his time with the club.

"He's got better and better. I mean I think he's been one of the club's best signings because we had him for six months on loan, and at the end of that, we made the loan permanent for a relatively small sum of money, I think it was actually a very small sum of money by today's standards," Roy Hodgson remarked.

The 31-year-old is set to play a pivotal role for Crystal Palace in their upcoming match against Burnley on Saturday. He will look to build on his recent success as he aims to contribute significantly to Crystal Palace's performance.

Ayew found the back of the net with a remarkable volley against Tottenham, marking his first goal of the season. His stellar performance in the previous match has bolstered expectations for his impact on the team, and fans are eager to see more of his goal-scoring prowess.