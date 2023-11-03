Roy Hodgson lauds Jordan Ayew's reliability and consistency after contract renewal

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, has expressed his confidence in the club's ability to depend on Jordan Ayew after the Ghanaian striker signed a new contract, extending his stay with the team until 2025.

Hodgson described Ayew as one of the most reliable and consistent players in the squad. He emphasised that Ayew consistently gives his all, both in his attacking and defending roles. The veteran manager also noted that, with experience, players often develop new aspects of their game, further enhancing their performance.

"He's had a really good start to the season, Jordan," Hodgson added. "If we can keep him going for 38 games, we'll be very happy." Hodgson's remarks reflect the high regard in which Ayew is held within the club and the positive impact he continues to make as an integral part of the team.

The 31-year-old is set to play a pivotal role for Crystal Palace in their upcoming match against Burnley on Saturday. He will look to build on his recent success as he aims to contribute significantly to Crystal Palace's performance.

Ayew found the back of the net with a remarkable volley against Tottenham, marking his first goal of the season. His stellar performance in the previous match has bolstered expectations for his impact on the team, and fans are eager to see more of his goal-scoring prowess.