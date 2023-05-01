Roy Hodgson praises Jordan Ayew after Crystal Palace win

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has praised Jordan Ayew's improved form after his impressive performance in the 4-3 win over West Ham on Saturday.

Ayew opened the scoring for the Eagles in the 15th minute and was instrumental in the team's overall play, including winning the penalty that led to the game-winning goal from Eberechi Eze.

Hodgson noted the progress Ayew has made since his first spell at the club from 2017 to 2021, saying: "He was always strong, he was always good at holding off challenges, he was very difficult to take the ball from and he was a good dribbler."

"But he’s added to his game. He’s added the awareness of what’s around him and when maybe it’s not the right time to attempt the dribble or the turn and to do something else, which is a great compliment to him. Also, of course, he’s scored some goals."

Ayew struggled to find the back of the net under previous boss Patrick Vieira, with just one goal in 37 appearances this season, but has now scored three in the last six games under Hodgson.

The Palace manager believes Ayew has the potential to be even more prolific.

"If he continued like [he has now], it would give him something like 12 or 13 goals a year. I can’t praise Jordan enough. His game has improved enormously."