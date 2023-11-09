Roy Hodgson praises Jordan Ayew as one of Crystal Palace's best signings

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has praised Jordan Ayew as one of the club's best signings after the Ghana forward signed a new contract with the club until 2025.

Ayew, who initially joined Palace on loan from Swansea in 2018, has made over 180 appearances for the club and scored 20 goals since making the move permanent for £2.5m the following season.

Hodgson believes that Ayew has improved significantly during his time at the club, saying: "He's got better and better. I think he's been one of the club's best signings because we had him for six months on loan and at the end of that we made the loan permanent for a relatively small sum of money, actually a very small sum of money by today's standards, and he's given five further years of quite incredible service."

The 32-year-old forward has become an integral part of the Palace team and has started every match this season, including the club's 2-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor over the weekend.

Hodgson highlighted Ayew's reliability and consistency, saying: "He certainly is one of the most reliable and consistent players that we have."

Ayew will look to continue his impressive form when Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.