Roy Hodgson puts me in positions where I can express myself - Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has commended Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson for assigning him roles that suit him on the pitch following his swift resurgence in performance.

The former Olympique Marseille striker has suddenly emerged as the go-to man for Crystal Palace having already provided three assists in the ongoing Premier League season. He was therefore rewarded with Crystal Palace's Player of the Month award for August.

Ayew expressed his delight in winning the award while commending the veteran manager under whom he has flourished for most of the time they have been together at Palace.

According to the Black Stars attacker, Hodsgdon's decision to play him in certain positions allows him to exhibit his talent and prowess which goes a long way to impact the performance of the team.

“It’s been a while, a very long time that I have brought in a trophy. Since Roy has come in, he’s been really good to me and obviously putting me into positions where I can express myself and where I feel more comfortable. It gives me the freedom to express myself. That’s what you ask for as a player.” he told Crystal Palace TV.