Royal Antwerp duo Opare and Owusu lose places in Black Stars squad

Royal Antwerp duo Daniel Opare and William Owusu Acheampong have been left out of the Black Stars 21-man squad for the Afcon 2019 double-header qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Daniel Opare played full throttle for the four-time Africa champions in the 1-0 loss against the Harambee Stars of Kenya on matchday 2 of the qualifiers last month.

However, the former Real Madrid youth defender failed to live up to expectation as the West Africans tasted their maiden defeat in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, William Owusu Acheampong who earned his debut call-up ahead of the Kenyan clash but warmed the bench, has been left out of Kwesi Appiah's 21-man squad for the Sierra Leone match.

Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Felix Annan

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Agyapong, Isaac Sackey and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Forward:

Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng.