Royal Antwerp look for emergency reinforcement after Daniel Opare long-term injury

Royal Antwerp are in the market for an emergency reinforcement following the long-term injury to Ghana defender Daniel Opare.

The versatile wing back limped off injured during Royal Antwerp's first pre-season friendly against KFC Brasschaat last Sunday.

He is set for a six-months spell on the sidelines after suffering suffering a tearing lateral ligament in his right knee.

The club is now in the market looking for a replacement with Ritchie De Laet believed to be on the side's radra.

Despite winning 3-0, everyone was concerned about Opare being carried off the field.

It now confirmed Opare will need surgery and that will keep him out of action until December.

Last season, the former Real Madrid youth team player made 23 appearances for Royal Antwerp.