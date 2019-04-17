GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 April 2019
Royal Antwerp right back Daniel Opare ready to step up after admitting struggles
Daniel Opare

Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare admits his form has dipped and loves the competition with Aurélio Buta for a starting role.

The right back was down the pecking order after a slump in his performance for the Belgian top-flight side.

"Well, it happens to everyone, even top players," he says in GvA . "Look at Philippe Coutinho: a good player at Liverpool, but he suddenly has a hard time with Barcelona. Sometimes you end up in such a situation and then you just have to work hard and not give up. I believe in myself and in my qualities. "

But he has no problems with Buta's competition.

''Buta is really a very good one, I could see that up close. A different kind of right back than myself. I am more defensive, play more physical and have more experience.

''But it also plays a part in what the coach requires of course. Just like Buta, I am fast and I like attacks, but sometimes you get the assignment to focus on the defensive work. "

