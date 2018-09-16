GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 16 September 2018
Royal Antwerp striker William Owusu bangs in BRACE in Zulte Waragem demolition in Belgium
Royal Antwerp striker William Owusu increased his tally to five goals in seven matches after netting a brace in Sunday's 5-1 win over Zulte Waregem in the Belgian top-flight.

His first goal was in the 27th minute when he converted a penalty to give Antwerp a 3-0 lead.

Lior Refaelov opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Dino Arslanagic doubled the lead three minutes later.

Owusu scored again in the 62nd minute to make it 4-1 before Faris Haroun got the final goal.

The 23-year-old has been able to continue from where he left off before the international break.

