Royal Antwerp striker William Owusu bangs in BRACE in Zulte Waragem demolition in Belgium

Royal Antwerp striker William Owusu increased his tally to five goals in seven matches after netting a brace in Sunday's 5-1 win over Zulte Waregem in the Belgian top-flight.

His first goal was in the 27th minute when he converted a penalty to give Antwerp a 3-0 lead.

Lior Refaelov opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Dino Arslanagic doubled the lead three minutes later.

Owusu scored again in the 62nd minute to make it 4-1 before Faris Haroun got the final goal.

The 23-year-old has been able to continue from where he left off before the international break.