Royal Gate Hotel in improved sponsorship Medeama renewal



Royal Gate Hotel have renewed its sponsorship for Medeama for one year, in an improved package for the Ghanaian champions.

The hospitality company owned by the club's Vice Chief Executive Alfred Owusu, will see the company spend GH30,000 to waive off monies the club spends on hosting its guests at hotels.

The improved deal from the GH¢ 20,000 last year, will see the hospitality facility provide the Mauve and Yellow with 120 standard room accommodation over a period of one year for the club's guests.

The sponsorship seeks to assist local sports development as well as providing the impetus for local small scale business which cater for the public during matches.

It's also to provide a mutual platform to further grow the cordial relationship between the host communities and Royal Gate Hotel.

According to Mr. Alfred, who signed on behalf of Royal Gate Hotel, this gesture is part of his Cooperate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to sponsor Medeama Sporting Club officially aside from what he does in private to assist in the success story of the club and this he believes will go a long way to reduce the burden of Medeama SC President, Mr. Moses Armah, as the club aims to improve upon the second position it finished last season.

Joseph Tetteh Zutah signed on behalf of Medeama and witnessed by Patrick Akoto at the club's secretariat on Friday.

The Ghanaian champions have jumped to third on the league table after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC in an outstanding Premier League match on Thursday.