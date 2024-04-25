RS Berkane awarded 3-0 victory over USM Algerin CAF Confederation Cup amid kit controversy

Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane has been awarded a 3-0 victory over USM Alger in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup semi-final, despite the match not taking place due to a kit controversy.

The dispute arose when Algerian customs officials confiscated Berkane's jerseys upon their arrival in Algeria last Friday. The shirts featured a map of Morocco that included the disputed territory of Western Sahara, deemed provocative by Algerian authorities.

In response, Berkane refused to play in Sunday's scheduled match, leading to its cancellation. While USM Alger took to the field, Berkane remained in their dressing room.

CAF interclub competitions committee decided to award Berkane the victory and referred the case to a disciplinary commission for potential further sanctions. CAF clarified that the decision was made by independent structures and emphasised that the organisation itself remained neutral.

The second leg of the semi-final is scheduled to take place in Berkane on Sunday. USM Alger, the current Confederation Cup holders, will face Berkane, who won the trophy in 2020 and 2022.