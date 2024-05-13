RS Berkane edge Zamalek 2-1 in CAF Confederation Cup final first leg

Morocco's RS Berkane secured a 2-1 victory over Cairo giants Zamalek in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final at the Municipal Stadium on Sunday, setting the stage for an intense return match in Egypt next week.

RS Berkane capitalised on a dream start as skipper Issoufou Dayo converted a 13th-minute penalty, followed by Adil Tahif's header in the 32nd minute, catching Zamalek's goalkeeper Mohamed Awad off guard.

However, Zamalek swiftly responded with Seifeddine Jaziri's powerful header just two minutes into the second half, securing a vital away goal.

Despite Berkane's efforts, including Youssef Mehri's near miss hitting the bar in the 62nd minute, the match concluded with a narrow scoreline favouring the Moroccan side.

The return leg in Cairo promises heightened tension as Berkane aim for their third victory in the continent’s secondary club competition, having clinched the title in 2020 and 2022.