RSC Anderlecht could send Dauda Mohammed on loan again

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed could be shipped out on loan again as RSC Anderlecht are in search of a new striker in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Mohammed, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan in Holland, where he enjoyed a remarkable stint which nearly helped the Vitesse Arnhem to Europa League qualification.

The former Asante Kotoko hitman came close to making the move a permanent one but the Eredivisie club were reluctant to pay the asking price of the Belgian side.

Mohammed joined the rest of the squad this week as player-manager Vincent Kompany took them through some drills.

But according to Transfermarketweb, the Purple and White outfit are making frantic efforts in the transfer window to acquire a striker as they are not entirely convinced with their attacking options.

Mohammed netted three goals in 16 appearances in Holland but any possible return to the Dutch league will see him miss the first two games of the season after picking up a red in his final game for Vitesse Arnhem.