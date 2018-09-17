RSC Anderlecht fans react to Dennis Appiah’s performance in defeat against KRC Genk

RSC Anderlecht fans have expressed their disappointment in Dennis Appiah's display in the 1-0 loss against KRC Genk in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League on Saturday night.

Anderlecht went into the game hoping to end their two-game winless run, but they were dominated by the in-form hosts, who have picked seventeen (17) points out of a possible twenty (21).

Genk deservedly won the match 1-0 courtesy a 48th minute goal by Belgium defender Sebastian Dewaest.

Despite the Purple and White lads underwhelming display, Dennis Appiah who was substituted in the 64th minute of the match was singled out for bashing from the fans.

He has made five appearances for Hein Vanhaezebrouck's men as they occupy 4th on the standings with 13 points after seven games.