RSC Anderlecht to keep injury-prone defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah

Injured Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Adjei Sowah is set to stay at RSC Anderlecht until the winter transfer window.

The budding right-back has been ruled out of action for an unspecified period due to injury.

He underwent a successful operation two weeks again and is set for the sidelines for months.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club in the ongoing summer transfer window as the club are reported to be frustrated with his recurrent injury troubles.

But due to the operation he underwent, the purple and Whites have decided to keep him until he recovers fully before shipping him out.

Adjei-Sowah has endured an injury nightmare in his young career since joining the Belgian giants.

The youngster suffered the injury at the end of 2017 and has not been able to really recover totally.

He made an appearance for the side's developmental squad in April this year with hopes the injury would be a thing of the past.

But he is yet to fully overcome the hellish and nightmarish injury worries.