RSC Anderlecht to promote Ghanaian wunderkid Jeremy Doku to first team in January

Ghanaian prodigy Jeremy Doku is in line to earn promotion into the first team of RSC Anderlecht should he continue his rapid rise in the side's youth set-up.

Doku has been earmarked as the next big thing in the Purple and White lads academy following his continued progress in the Belgian youth league.

According to La Dernière Heure, Anderlecht sporting director Luc Devroe and coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck have been keeping tabs on Doku and aim to invite the youngster to join the first team in January.

The 16-year-old was included in the side's pre-season training but coach Vanhaezebrouck believes he needs another year with the second team.

Doku's versatility has won the hearts of the technical bench of the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium's outfit, as he could play on the left, right as well as fill in as a central striker.

He could become the latest Ghanaian youngster to be promoted to the first after Emmanuel Nii Adjei Sowah, Dauda Mohammed and Francis Amuzu.