Rtd. Ghanaian referee Silas Okine questions RAG suspension of referees in Anas Number 12 exposé

Retired Ghanaian referee, Silas Okine, has accused executives of the Referees’ Association of Ghana (RAG) of not having the moral right to punish referees caught in the Number 12 exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

After the airing of the documentary, a five member committee was set up by RAG to investigate the conduct of the 75 referees who were implicated.

RAG in a statement released indicated that the committee had made recommendations after it concluded it work and they have accepted and implemented those recommendations.

61 referees were found guilty per the committee’s findings and they were punished as follows; 53 were given 10-year bans, 8 referees were given life time bans and 14 referees were exonerated completely.

“Referee Ayitah Mensah asked the committee to take out Charles Abrowah and one other referee from the ban list,” Okine alleged on Happy FM.

He questioned the RAG’s decision to impose long term sanctions on the referees.

“RAG is just a welfare body. It’s decision to ban referees found on the Number 12 video is unconstitutional.”