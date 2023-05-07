RTU announce 'special bonus' for team ahead of Dreams FC clash

The management of RTU have promised an exceptional bonus for the players and technical team if they beat Dreams FC on Sunday.

The Pride of The North have a week 30 premier league date with Dreams FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday May 7, 2023 and they are keen to pick up all three points.

"We need all three points at stake and will need to double our efforts to achieve that," said club CEO Arc Jawhari Baba Duah.

This task looks achievable given how dominant Baba Nuhu's side have been at home this season. RTU are in 10th position on the league standings and would want to climb further up the log.

Find below the full Club statement: