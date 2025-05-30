RTU attacker Jonas Wisdom bent on scoring goals to aid Ghana Premier League promotion quest over Eleven Wonders

Real Tamale United attacker Jonas Wisdom wants to repay the club’s fans with goals as they seeks qualification to the Ghana Premier League over Techiman Eleven Wonders.

In a highly competitive clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon, Eleven Wonders and Real Tamale United (RTU) go head-to-head in a decisive playoff fixture.

The much-anticipated match will determine the sole qualifier from Division One League Zone One, continuing a trend where the division has resorted to playoffs to settle promotion battles in recent seasons.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Jonas, who has endured an amazing campaign with the Pride of the North has vowed to score goals to aid their promotion quest.

“I’m going to score against Eleven Wonders. I will be happy to see my fans at the Accra Sports Stadium. I will give them goals. I know Eleven Wonders have a strong defense but they can’t stop us today” he said.

Jonas Wisdom has racked up 15 goals in the Division One League this campaign.