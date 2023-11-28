RTU coach Abdul Mumin blames Samartex defeat on fatigue

Head coach of Real Tamale United, Abdul Mumin has attributed their 2-1 loss to Samartex on Sunday, November 26 2023 to fatigue.

Samartex took an early lead through Baba Hamadu Musah just 7 minutes into the game. Musah completed his brace by netting in the 65th minute to double their advantage.

Alhassan Mankuyeli pulled one back in stoppage but it was too late to deny The Timber Giants their 6th consecutive home win of the campaign.

Mumin revealed at full time that the long hours of travel took a toll on his team. He said: “I think it was a good game. We started slowly like you said and I will attribute it to fatigue. We travelled a long distance and where we were resting, there was more or less a jamboree there. So, it took the better part of the night and so we couldn’t rest well.”

The defeat was RTU’s fourth in six games which leaves them in 14th position with 14 points on the league standings.

By Suleman Asante