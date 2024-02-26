RTU coach Abdul Mumin laments team's lack of preparation after heavy defeat against Hearts of Oak

Real Tamale United (RTU) coach Abdul Mumin has acknowledged that his team was not adequately prepared for their Ghana Premier League match against Hearts of Oak, which resulted in a crushing 3-0 defeat.

In a post-match interview, Mumin expressed his disappointment and attributed the poor performance to a lack of physical fitness.

"I think that in terms of preparations, we are not there. We just started three days ago and we are coming into the game, so definitely you should expect this result," he said.

Mumin emphasised the significance of physical fitness in achieving positive results.

"When you are not physically fit, you don't expect any result apart from this one," he noted.

Despite the discouraging outcome, Mumin remains committed to improving the team's performance.

"We will go back and then review what has happened and see our way clear," he stated.

The defeat leaves RTU anchored at the bottom of the league table, and Mumin recognizes the urgent need to address the team's shortcomings.

"We have to work hard and make sure that we get the results that we want," he stressed.

With determination and a focus on improvement, Mumin and his team are poised to bounce back stronger in their upcoming matches.