RTU coach Abdul Mumin says team will maintain confidence in new young players

Real Tamale United (RTU) coach has expressed his confidence in young talents in the north stating that the technical team will continue to bank their hopes in them to deliver for the team in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

This follows the team's success in beating Hearts of Oak on the opening day of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday.

The Pride of the North stunned the Phobians further extending their dominance over the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions thanks to a stoppage header from Owusu Afriyie which left the home fans in awe as RTU clinched a crucial victory. The goalscorer is said to have been a photographer just a few months ago but has taken advantage of the opportunity handed to him by the RTU coach and stole the headlines.

After the game, Mumin emphasised the team's zeal to depend on young unknown talents to succeed.

"The belief carried us to where we got to we are also developmental coaches and we want to always grow people that nobody knows," he said.

"From the team, you could see unknown players but they were in Tamale here we will still bring new players that people will not give chances.

"They have the top players in the country elsewhere expatriate coaches but the end of the day the homegrown players did what was expected of them," he added.