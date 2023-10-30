RTU coach Abdul Mumin shoulders blame for disappointing defeat to Aduana Stars

Real Tamale United coach Abdul Mumin has accepted full responsibility for his team's 3-1 loss to Aduana Stars during their matchday seven encounter in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Abdul Shakur Lukman scored for RTU in the 25th minute, but Aduana Stars rallied with a brace from Emmanuel Gyamfi and another from Isaac Mintah, who added the third goal to secure a crucial win for Aduana Stars.

While expressing his disappointment, he admitted to his mistakes stating that, "I take full responsibility for the defeat against Aduana Stars," Mumin declared, acknowledging the setback that has sent shockwaves through the RTU camp.

“As head of the technical team, I take full responsibility for the defeat. The outcome wasn’t what was expected but football is a game. We failed to kill the game in the first half when we had the chances," he said after the game.

"On behalf of the technical and playing body, we sincerely apologize to RTU fans for the pain they suffered. We’ll correct our lapses in subsequent matches," he added.