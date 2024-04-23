RTU coach Abdul Mumin temporary suspended over match-fixing allegation

Real Tamale United (RTU) coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai has been requested to step aside amid allegations of match-fixing, stirring controversy within the club.

The decision follows a wave of discontent among fans, who voiced concerns about the coach's conduct after RTU's disappointing 2-1 loss to Nsoatreman FC over the weekend.

Despite initially taking the lead with Mankuyeli Mohammed's goal in the 28th minute, RTU faced a reversal of fortunes, conceding an own goal and a late strike by Nsoatreman's Collins Kudjoe.

The supporters, incensed by the defeat, attributed the loss to what they perceived as questionable substitutions made by coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai during the game. These substitutions were believed to have weakened the team and provided an advantage to Nsoatreman.

Abdul Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer for RTU, revealed to Akoma Sports, "As you know we were the first team to score and when we came back for the second half, after some 10 to 15 minutes before they could equalize the goal. What happened was that some substitutions were made and immediately after the substitutions, they got the opportunity to equalise the goal."

Responding to the supporters' outcry, coach Abdulai has been temporarily relieved of his duties, with an assistant coach overseeing training sessions while investigations are conducted.

Currently positioned at the bottom of the league table with 25 points after 27 games, RTU faces an uphill battle in their upcoming fixture against league leaders FC Samartex.