RTU coach Abdulai Abdul Mumin tips young guns for success this season

Head coach of Real Tamale United, Abdulai Abdul Mumin has expressed confidence in his young side to make an impact in the 2023/24 league campaign.

RTU recorded a vital win over Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak in the opening match of the season at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday evening.

Abdul Mumin had to rely on new signings with no top flight exposure after the departure of most of their regulars from last season. They came up against a Hearts side with a lot of Premier League experience under their belt.

Despite creating a lot goal scoring chances, The Pride of The North failed to break the deadlock before half time.

They finally got the breakthrough to secure the maximum points after striker Owusu Afriyie’s towering header found the back of the net in stoppage-time.

An excited Abdul Mumin told StarTimes at full time: “I think it’s a young team. We have to be development-oriented. We shouldn’t be thinking of just high-profile players or whatever.

“Try and see how you can bring somebody from the grassroots up to the top most level. This team is going to make a mark in this competition.”

RTU are away to Tano Bofoakwa for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante