RTU coach Baba Nuhu lauds GFA-UEFA Assist Technical Development Programme

RTU tactician, Baba Nuhu Mallam has applauded the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and UEFA Assist for jointly organizing a Technical Development Programme for coaches in the country.

The programme which took place last week, aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of some selected coaches in Ghana, with the goal of advancing Ghanaian football at all levels.

Nuhu, a participant of the weeklong seminar, highlighted its importance. He told Kessben Sports: “It has brought a lot of coaches together including old coaches, young and upcoming coaches, and we are all here sharing knowledge, getting each other’s ideas and getting ideas from the instructor himself. And that is what I mean that it could not have come at any time than this time.

“It’s a very good opportunity for all of us coaches to learn from one another and to learn from the UEFA consultants.”

By Suleman Asante