RTU coach Shaibu Ibrahim reveals secret behind Hearts of Oak thrashing

Real Tamale United coach, Shaibu Ibrahim. has revealed that Hearts of Oak line up before their match day 34 encounter gave him a clue of how to face them.

Shaibu Ibrahim and his team thumped Hearts of Oak 4-1 to survive relegation on the final day.

“Right after seeing Hearts of Oak’s line up , I knew we were going to win the game. I just displayed a three back formation and played high wingers, and two players behind our strikers and that was the trick," he said after the game.

Suraj Seidu's goal put Hearts ahead, but RTU equalised 10 minutes later through Ronald Frimpong.

David Abagna kept his cool and scored a penalty for RTU to o ahead in the 30th minute. Frimpong added his second goal before halftime to make it 3-1.

RTU came out of the break with the same attitude and recorded their fourth goal as defender Mohammed Alhassan scored an own goal.

The 4-1 victory over former champions is a famous result for RTU, and they will be overjoyed that it ensured their safety.