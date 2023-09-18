RTU coach stresses commitment to homegrown talent following victory over Hearts of Oak

Real Tamale United (RTU) coach Abdul Mumin, has affirmed the club's commitment to their policy of nurturing homegrown players, following their impressive start to the new season.

RTU secured a notable victory over Hearts of Oak in Tamale, with Owusu Afriyie netting a late winning goal. Concerns had arisen prior to the season as several players had departed from the club, leaving them with no choice but to rely on talent from the lower tiers in the Northern region.

Friday's victory, along with their consistent performances in previous seasons, appears to validate their developmental approach. Coach Abdul Mumin expressed his thoughts, stating, "The belief carried us to where we got to. We are also a developmental coach; we want to always grow people that nobody knows."

He continued, "From the team, you could see unknown players, but they were in Tamale. Here, we will still bring in new players that people will not give a chance. They have the top players in the country elsewhere, expatriate coaches, but at the end of the day, the homegrown players did what was expected of them."

RTU will now their attention to their next game which is away against newly promoted Bofoakwa Tanao next Sunday.