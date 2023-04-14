RTU consider two branding colours for new bus

Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United (RTU) are set to unveil a new bus as they weigh two different designs for its branding.

The club announced a ready bus awaiting branding through their official Twitter account on Friday.

"Here We Go 😤🤩🥶.

"The much-awaited club bus gets branded with the most beautiful colours🤩.

"Let's see those with an eye for QUALITY.

"A Or B."

The first design comes in ultramarine blue with an inscription, "Pride of the North" on both sides as well as the front panel. It is also complimented with a touch of yellow.

The second design has navy blue as the dominant colour with a similar inscription as the first but in a different font.

Fans are allowed to vote beneath the post for their preferred design for the club to make a final choice.

RTU are currently 11th in the Ghana Premier League table with 32 points after 25 matches. They will host sixth-placed Gold Stars at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.