RTU defeat is not the end - Hearts of Oak communications manager

Hearts of Oak Communications Manager Opare Addo has conveyed a message of resilience following the club's opening-day defeat to Real Tamale United (RTU) in the new Ghana Premier League season.

Addo expressed unwavering belief in the team's ability to bounce back and encouraged fans to maintain a positive outlook as they approach their next match against Nsoatreman FC in Accra.

"On the day, we don't want to say it was because of the rain. The coach was happy after inspecting the pitch," he told Asempa FM.

"We went into the game but unfortunately, we lost 1-0, and we are not allowing ourselves to be weighed down because of the defeat. We have held discussions with our fans because we must not be weighed down; there are 33 games we must play.

"We must ensure that at the end of the season, we achieve something for the club. A similar thing happened when we won double with Samuel Boadu, so once again, if we have lost our opening game of the season, that is not the end of it," he added.