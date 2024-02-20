RTU fined GHS10k and banned from playing home matches for misconduct

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has imposed a fine of GHS10,000 on Real Tamale United FC (RTU) for misconduct during their Ghana Premier League Day 13 game against Medeama SC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

RTU faced charges related to the failure to ensure the safety of the Match Commissioner and inappropriate behaviour by their supporters.

Irate fans pelted match officials with missiles after the first half.

Match commissioner Charles Darkwah collapsed momentarily as it took quite a time to resuscitate the retired educationalist from the pelted stones and bottles.

The club pleaded guilty to the charges and sought mitigation. In response, the GFA Disciplinary Committee levied a GHS10,000 fine on RTU FC and imposed a ban on playing their next three home matches at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The committee also issued a stern warning that any further misconduct would result in severe sanctions.

RTU are currently positioned 17th in the league standings, with 17 points after 17 matches. The club faces a crucial clash against Hearts of Oak in the upcoming second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.