RTU first-team boycotts match over unpaid wages; Unregistered players to face Dreams FC today

Real Tamale United takes to the field to face Dreams FC today, June 12, 2024, in their outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture, but it's not business as usual.

In a remarkable turn of events, the team will be fielding unregistered players as the first-team players boycotted the trip in protest of unpaid salaries and entitlements owed to them.

The decision of the players not to honour the match is a powerful statement, highlighting the injustices faced by the team and the need for fair treatment.

It's a call to action, urging the authorities to address the long-standing issues plaguing the team.

Win or lose, the first team players have already shown that they are true champions, standing up for what is right and fighting for their rights.

May their actions inspire positive change and a brighter future for the team and the league as a whole.

RTU have already been relegated from the Ghanaian top-flight after two seasons since they returned to the Ghana Premier League.

A victory for Dreams will see them secure topflight status for the next season. They are presently sitting in one place above the relegation zone on the league table.