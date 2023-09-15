GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
RTU forward Owusu Afriyie stuns Hearts of Oak with first goal of 2023/24 GPL campaign

Published on: 15 September 2023
Owusu Afriyie scores for RTU against Hearts of Oak

Real Tamale United forward Owusu Afriyie became the first player to open the scoring in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Pride of the North outfit delivered a telling blow to Hearts of Oak in the opening fixture of the new season.

In the first half, the highly anticipated encounter at the Aliu Mahama Stadium failed to produce a goal as the host woefully squandered two glaring opportunities that went their way.

Real Tamale United (RTU) were hugely let down by Mohammed Mankuyeli after the attacker was left with a gaping net but misguided his effort wide.

The match appeared to be heading to a stalemate but the home side snatched a victory at the death with a powerful header from Owusu Afriyie.

Afriyie’s goal is the first of the new football league season.

The remaining Matchday 1 matches will be played from tomorrow through Sunday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

