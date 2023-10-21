RTU midfielder Baba Kushibo scoops MVP award in win over Accra Lions

RTU midfielder, Baba Kushibo was named Man of The Match in their 3-1 victory over Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, October 20 2023.

Kushibo opened the scoring for the visitors just six minutes into the game after he profited from reluctant defending by Lions.

The 25-year-old didn’t stay quiet after the goal but was solid in midfield for RTU throughout the game. The Pride of The North doubled their lead through Alhassan Mankuyeli on 14 minutes.

After recess Abdul Rahman Ali pulled one back for the hosts in the 57th minute but RTU restored their two-goal lead through Abdul Aziz on 68 minutes to secure all three points.

The win sends RTU to top of the league standings with the other Week 6 matches yet to be played. Mankuyeli insists the team won't be carried away by this feat.

He told StarTimes: "It's enticing to see that we are at the top but it's early days yet. The focus is just to stay up. So, at the end of the day whatever comes up is a bonus."

By Suleman Asante

