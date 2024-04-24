RTU owe coach accused of match-fixing since 2022/23 season

Abdul Mumin, the suspended coach of Real Tamale United (RTU), has shed light on the club's failure to pay him salaries and bonuses dating back to the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Mumin's disclosure comes in the wake of his expulsion from the club following accusations of match-fixing, prompting an internal investigation by RTU.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mumin expressed his disappointment and frustration, stating that despite his dedication to the club over the past few years, he has been left unpaid.

"We went on a mutual termination. I couldn’t have resigned because I have a lot of money to take from them. That’s my unpaid salaries and bonuses from the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. The only money we have received is just that of March this year," Mumin revealed.

He elaborated on his commitment to RTU, highlighting his efforts to support the development of young players and the team's progress. However, Mumin lamented the lack of assistance and recognition for his contributions, particularly in the context of the unpaid wages.

"I volunteered to help with my coaching license in that direction and there were even occasions where players were paid, and I wasn’t paid. Only to be accused of match manipulation, I'm really pained," Mumin expressed.

With regards to the match-fixing claims, fans had protested for an investigation to be launched due to how the team lost to Nsoatreman earlier this month.

According to the disappointed fans, the coach's substitutions were aimed at weakening the team as they gave away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 through an own goal and a late strike.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Mumin expressed hope that RTU would address the issue promptly and settle the outstanding payments owed to him.