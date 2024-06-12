RTU player Lord Adabo denies scoring against Dreams FC in 8-1 defeat

Real Tamale United (RTU) midfielder Lord Hilary Adabo has refuted claims that he scored the team's only goal in their crushing 8-1 defeat to Dreams FC on Wednesday.

The match was played under a cloud of controversy, with pre-match reports suggesting unrest within the already relegated RTU camp. Allegedly, players were refusing to train and honour the game due to unpaid bonuses.

Consequently, RTU reportedly fielded lower-division players for their penultimate game of the season.

Despite these challenges, RTU surprised the hosts by opening the scoring in the fourth minute, with initial reports crediting the goal to Lord Adabo.

However, Dreams FC responded emphatically, with Agyenim Boateng scoring five goals, Benjamin Bature adding a brace, and Dede Ishmael contributing another to seal an 8-1 victory.

In a post-match interview, Lord Adabo clarified that he did not travel with the team to Dawu and did not participate in the game.

"I am not the player who scored the RTU goal against Dreams FC today. I am currently in Tamale and I didn't play any game today. I've seen on social media that I scored a goal but all I can say is that there's only one Adabo in RTU and I'm in Tamale," he told Promise Radio.

Adabo's absence is believed to be part of the boycott activities within the team, highlighting the internal struggles RTU faced in the lead-up to the match. The defeat further solidified RTU's relegation status, while Dreams FC secured their place in the Ghana Premier League with the victory.