RTU players boycott training ahead of Heart of Lions clash over unpaid salaries

Real Tamale United (RTU) players have boycotted training due to unpaid salaries and bonuses, according to head coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai.

Abdulai revealed on Akoma FM that the players have not received their salaries in nearly five months, and the coach himself has not been paid in nearly a year.

Abdulai expressed the team's difficult situation, stating that some players cannot afford to eat and that they are struggling to find ways to motivate themselves.

He emphasised that the team needs immediate help to address the issue as they face Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Despite the challenges, Abdulai remains optimistic that RTU can still avoid relegation if things improve soon.

However, the team's current position at the bottom of the league table after 19 matches suggests that their chances are slim.

The boycott of training by the players highlights the financial difficulties faced by many clubs in Ghana's Premier League.

It also underscores the importance of timely payment of salaries and bonuses to ensure the well-being and morale of players and staff.

Efforts are being made to resolve the issue, with Abdulai revealing that they are relying on stakeholders to assist.

The fate of RTU and its players hangs in the balance as they await a resolution to their financial crisis ahead of this weekend's game.