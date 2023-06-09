RTU players refuse to resume training despite meeting with CEO

Real Tamale United players have refused to go ahead with preparations ahead of their final Ghana Premier League game of the season following some arrears of salary owed by management from last season.

The players boycotted their training and threatened not to honour their match against King Faisal following the management's failure to honour their promise of paying a three-months salary.

Sey Mubarak, the spokesperson of the club confirmed in an interview with Peace FM that despite efforts by the management, the players are still demonstrating.

According to him, the CEO met the players to assure them of settling the debts but the players seem to be unsatisfied.

"I think our preparations this week have been interrupted a bit by the players' boycott. I still believe that there is still a little energy depending on if the players will come and play on Sunday," he told Peace FM

"As it stands we are not certain because yesterday the players did not come to training we were thinking that this morning they will come after meeting the CEO and the supporters executives."

"But this morning too they didn't show up so it has put pressure on us on the issue of our match against King Faisal. It will be difficult for me to say whether we will beat them or not," he added.

Real Tamale United are expected to host the relegated King Faisal on Sunday to wrap up the season.