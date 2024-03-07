RTU players unpaid for 5 months, coach appeals for urgent assistance

Real Tamale United (RTU) coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai has brought attention to the dire financial struggles of the team, revealing that players have not received salaries for the past five months, while he himself is owed nearly a year's worth of wages.

The coach disclosed this concerning situation in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, shedding light on the internal challenges faced by RTU.

"The players boycotted yesterday's training because they haven't received their salaries in nearly five months, plus some unpaid bonuses. While I, as the coach, have not been paid in nearly a year. Our situation is dire, and we require immediate help," stated Abdulai.

Due to the financial hardships, the players boycotted training ahead of their scheduled clash against Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League. Abdulai emphasised the severity of the team's situation, highlighting that some players are struggling even to afford basic necessities.

He stressed the urgency of addressing the issue, appealing for immediate assistance as RTU face a crucial match against Heart of Lions on Sunday.

RTU's current position at the bottom of the league table after 19 matches reflects the uphill battle they face.