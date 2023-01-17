RTU respond to reports linking David Abagna away from the club

Real Tamale United have denied reports linking their midfielder David Abagna to a transfer away from the club.

Abagna is currently with the Black Galaxies in Algeria for the African Nations Championship, and reports suggest that he will not be returning to RTU after the tournament.

He reportedly signed a three-year contract with RTU in 2021, but a number of clubs, including Hearts of Oak, are said to be interested in his services.

"It has come to our notice, about numerous speculations linking our Skipper, David Abagna Sandan to other clubs. We as management of the club wish to inform our supporters and the general public to discard such information and speculations," RTU stated.

"We entreat the media to use their platform to support our Black Galaxies as they’re far away in Algeria and allow the player to have full concentration on his current national assignment in the ongoing CHAN 2022 tournament. Thank you."

The attacking midfielder has scored 11 league goals since joining RTU from AshantiGold.