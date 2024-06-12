RTU scandalous impersonation overshadows Ghana Premier League weekend coronation

In a shocking turn of events, Real Tamale United (RTU) have become embroiled in controversy after fielding unregistered players in their 8-1 defeat to Dreams FC.

The scandal has overshadowed the Ghana Premier League's weekend coronation of Samartex as champions for the first time and the intense relegation battle involving Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.

The RTU first team boycotted the match due to six months of unpaid salaries. In a desperate bid to fulfil the fixture, RTU’s Chief Executive Zakaria Safianu reportedly recruited players from Division Two sides Galaxy FC and another unidentified team. This impromptu squad took to the pitch, resulting in the humiliating defeat.

Adding to the controversy, the player credited with RTU’s only goal, Lord Adabo, allegedly did not even make the trip to Dawu. The circumstances surrounding the inclusion of these unregistered players have raised serious questions about the club's management and governance.

The scandal has sparked widespread outrage and criticism, further tarnishing the reputation of the league. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to take severe action against RTU, with potential sanctions including a lifetime ban from all competitions.

Fans and stakeholders are expressing their dismay at the situation. The timing of this scandal is particularly unfortunate, as it has cast a shadow over Samartex’s historic crowning as champions. The weekend was meant to celebrate their remarkable achievement, but the focus has now shifted to the RTU debacle.

Additionally, the relegation battle involving Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics, which is critical for both clubs, has been overshadowed by the controversy.

The decision by RTU to field unregistered players has drawn criticism from all quarters, further affecting the league’s brand and credibility.

As the league prepares to culminate this weekend, the football community is left grappling with the implications of RTU's actions.

The GFA's response to this unprecedented situation will be closely watched, as it will set a precedent for how similar issues are handled in the future.