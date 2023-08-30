RTU strike partnership deal with Verna and Tuma Prestige

Ghana Premier League club Real Tamale United (RTU) are set to unveil two partners in Verna Natural Mineral Water and a printing outfit Tuma Prestige ahead of the new Ghana football season.

The Tamale-based club have successfully struck an agreement with the two firms and would see them work hand in hand in the coming years as they aim to elevate the pedigree of the club in the forthcoming seasons.

On their official Twitter handle, RTU revealed that the details of both deals would be made known on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

"RTU partners VERNA and TUMA PRESITGE Real Tamale United is happy to announce partnerships with VERNA Mineral Water and Tuma Prestige. The two prestigious companies in beverages and printing/advertising will be unveiled on Wednesday, August 30, at the Stadium Annex at 3 p.m."

RTU are taking measures to curtail its financial issues from last season which forced players to boycott training on the eve of the final round of matches in the Ghana Premier League.

The new partnership deals are expected to lessen the club's burden on finances and logistics while injecting hope in their stakeholders about convenience and comfort.

Despite their challenges, they finished 11th on the league log in the previous season and will hope to stay afloat as the new season nears. RTU will engage Herats of Oak in their first match of the season at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.