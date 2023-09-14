RTU team manager hopes for upset against Hearts of Oak in GPL opener

Real Tamale United (RTU) team manager Shilla Alhassan Abdulai, hopes for an upset in their Ghana Premier League opener against Hearts of Oak.

RTU face Hearts of Oak in the league's opening game at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale. Despite financial difficulties leading to the loss of many squad members, Abdulai remains optimistic about their chances against a strong Hearts side that has shown great form in preseason.

During preseason, Hearts maintained an unbeaten streak, scoring 35 goals and conceding only 5 in eight test games. Abdulai acknowledges that RTU is considered underdogs due to the mass exodus of players, with only 15% of the squad remaining.

However, he prays that this 15% combined with new signings can secure a victory against Hearts of Oak in Tamale.

Abdulai stated, "You know people see RTU as underdogs and it’s true they are underdogs because of the number of players that have exited the club. About 85% of the players have left the club, and we are left with 15%. And I am praying the 15% left together with the new signings can beat Hearts of Oak at Tamale."