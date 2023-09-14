RTU team manager Shilla Alhassan aims for victory over Hearts of Oak in season opener

Team Manager of Real Tamale United, Shilla Alhassan Abdulai prays his outfit upset Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League opening game despite losing key players ahead of the season.

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will begin on Friday, September 15, 2023, with The Pride of the North hosting The Phobians at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Despite losing the majority of their players due to financial issues, Alhassan is confident they can pull off a surprise against a revitalised Hearts team which have been on fire in pre-season.

Hearts maintained a remarkable unbeaten record throughout the preseason, scoring an incredible 35 goals while surrendering only 5 goals over the course of eight preparatory matches.

“You know people see RTU as underdogs and it’s true they are underdogs because of the number of players that have exited the club. About 85% of the players have left the club and we are left with 15%.

“And I am praying the 15% left together with the new signings can beat Hearts of Oak at Tamale.”

RTU are however hoping to finish higher than they did the previous year, when they finished with 46 points in 11th place.