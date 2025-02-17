RTU thrash Catholic Stars as Eleven Wonders return to winning ways in Zone One

Real Tamale United (RTU) delivered a dominant performance, thrashing Walewale Catholic Stars 6-1 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the Access Bank Division One League Zone One A table.

Abdul Rashid Abdulai and Blabala Bamon gave RTU a two-goal cushion before halftime.

Sumani Jabat pulled one back for the visitors in the 54th minute, but Wisdom Jonas restored RTU’s dominance with a goal two minutes later.

Abdul Shakur Lukman added another in the 65th minute before Jonas completed his hat-trick with strikes in the 77th and 79th minutes.

In Zone One B, league leaders Debibi United were held to a goalless draw by KAC Soccer Academy at the Debibi Presby Park.

The result keeps Debibi United at the top of the table with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Techiman Eleven Wonders ended their two-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over former Premier League side Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Amos Opoku Annor gave Eleven Wonders the lead at halftime before Farouk Ameyaw doubled their advantage from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.

James Abu pulled one back for Bofoakwa Tano in the 90th minute, but it was not enough to deny Eleven Wonders all three points.